Tame has closed ten routes since 2016

The state airline Tame EP suspended five national and five international routes. The most recent were Guayaquil-Cuenca and Guayaquil-Latacunga, according to a press release, the decisions are temporary and are due to lower passengers demands.
A sit-in was held yesterday in Cuenca demanding Tame respect for the city and its citizens. During the protest that took place in the Mariscal La Mar airport, the offices of the airline were symbolically closed.
The governor of Azuay, Maria Augusta Muñoz, said that she received information from Tame executives in which they indicated that the operation could be suspended for only 60 days, a time to order and adjust the flight schedules.

 

In Latacunga, the news of the suspension of the route to and from Guayaquil came like a “bucket of cold water,” said Ivan Delgado, president of the Consortium of Chambers of Production of the Central Highlands and Santo Domingo. The decision was made at a time when the union was talking with Tame executives to extend the service to other provinces.
The airline had already anticipated it was going through a broad restructuring process. In a report sent to this Journal on January 12, Tame indicated that strategies to achieve that goal included a savings policy, annual budget adjustments and also the empowering of routes through the redesign of frequencies.

