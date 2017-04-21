BREAKING NEWS

The Anti-Corruption Commission says it “has more strength to continue fighting the corrupt”

Publicado el 21 Apr 2017
Por :
The coordinator of the National Anti-Corruption Commission (CNA) Jorge Rodríguez, energetically said at a press conference that the “CNA has ceased its duties. The CNA has more strength to continue fighting these corrupt miserable people who have taken over the country. “
The statements to the press came after the two sentences against the commissioners. One, that convicted them for the crime of “slander” and the second, in which Judge Karen Matamoros states that she has “prescribed the criminal action” after learning that Polit withdraws the complaint.

 

“It is a shame that the Ecuadorians feel this afternoon. It´s a barbarianism knowing of a sentence that breaks all legal provisions of the country. We absolutely reject the current process involving the subjugation the state functions. The council of the judiciary and the Judge have finally become a parapet of a decision by a corrupt comptroller who lives abroad and wants to play with the decency of the commissioners,” said Rodriguez.
“This outrages the CNA, therefore it will not accept an irritative and shameful resolution that really depreciates the role of the judge and the justice in the country. This is something that must be fought. And we will fight from here on as we have already done,” she added.

Source: http://www.larepublica.ec/blog/politica/2017/04/20/la-comision-anticorrupcion-dice-que-tiene-mas-fuerza-para-seguir-combatiendo-a-los-corruptos/#prettyPhoto



Share us in other Social Networks

Latest Video

Archives

Categories

Preparations for 2019 elections

Posted On21 Apr 2017

Juan Pablo Pozo: "The credentials delivered to the legislators are not 'fraudulent'"

Posted On21 Apr 2017

Alfonso Espinosa de los Monteros and Polivio Córdova did not appear in court

Posted On21 Apr 2017

The Ecuadorian debt affects Schlumberger finances

Posted On21 Apr 2017

The World Book Day, a celebration for people of all ages

Posted On21 Apr 2017

32 pending campaign offerings on the agenda of Lenin Moreno

Posted On21 Apr 2017
Copyright © 2010 - 2014. All Rights Reserved. EcuadorTimes.net. Todos los derechos reservados.