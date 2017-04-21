The Anti-Corruption Commission says it “has more strength to continue fighting the corrupt”

The coordinator of the National Anti-Corruption Commission (CNA) Jorge Rodríguez, energetically said at a press conference that the “CNA has ceased its duties. The CNA has more strength to continue fighting these corrupt miserable people who have taken over the country. “

The statements to the press came after the two sentences against the commissioners. One, that convicted them for the crime of “slander” and the second, in which Judge Karen Matamoros states that she has “prescribed the criminal action” after learning that Polit withdraws the complaint.

“It is a shame that the Ecuadorians feel this afternoon. It´s a barbarianism knowing of a sentence that breaks all legal provisions of the country. We absolutely reject the current process involving the subjugation the state functions. The council of the judiciary and the Judge have finally become a parapet of a decision by a corrupt comptroller who lives abroad and wants to play with the decency of the commissioners,” said Rodriguez.

“This outrages the CNA, therefore it will not accept an irritative and shameful resolution that really depreciates the role of the judge and the justice in the country. This is something that must be fought. And we will fight from here on as we have already done,” she added.

Source: http://www. larepublica.ec/blog/politica/ 2017/04/20/la-comision- anticorrupcion-dice-que-tiene- mas-fuerza-para-seguir- combatiendo-a-los-corruptos/# prettyPhoto