The World Book Day, a celebration for people of all ages

As part of the commemoration of The World Book Day, various groups and institutions of the city organize activities for children, adolescents, and adults.

The celebration begins on April 23 at the Spanish Country Club, located on the Samborondon Avenue, where the Catalá Casal will celebrate the Sant Jordi festival, also known as the Day of the Book and the Rose from 10:00.

A book exchange, a poetry reading, a play for kids and a culinary fair are included on the agenda.

At 11:00, the Ministry of Culture and Heritage organizes a dramatized reading in the lobby of the Anthropological and Contemporary Arts Museum (MAAC).

The children will be able to hear the play ‘The kingdom of the smiles,’ while ‘The fishbowl and ‘Tales of the Decameron’ are intended for adults.

At 3:00 pm, Word Lab, located in Los Ceibos neighborhood, organized the ‘Silent reading party,’ space where readers can go with their books to enjoy the silence.

