Daniela Cepeda is the new Miss Ecuador 2017

Daniela Cepeda Matamoros was crowned as the new Miss Ecuador 2017, during the gala held in Babahoyo last Saturday night.

The 21-year-old Guayaquil psychopedagogy student at the Casa Grande University measures 1.73 meters and was Miss Teen Ecuador in 2015.

The event lasted two and half hours and featured the presentation of singer Juan Fernando Velasco. The contestants danced a choreography of the music theme “Vente pa aca” by a local duo made of Gustavo Cadena and Juan Astudillo.

“Dame un besito” by Toño Navarrete, was the background theme for the bathing suit parade, the girls wore a purple bottom and a floral top.

The jury, made up of seven international personalities, including former gold medal athlete Jefferson Perez, was chaired by the Ecuadorian diplomat Ivonne Baki.

Source: http://www.elcomercio. com/tendencias/guayaquilena- cepeda-reina-miss-