BREAKING NEWS

Protests take over the streets of American countries

Publicado el 24 Apr 2017
Por :
Thousands of people have taken the avenues of at least nine American countries in the last four weeks. From solid democracies like the United States to failed ones like Venezuela, the vision is the same.

Their motives are as varied as the results: to demand changes in Chilean education, to reject the Brazilian corruption, to ask for rectifications to the Argentine “macrismo,” to protest against the increase in bus fares in Colombia, to dismiss the unconstitutional pretensions of indefinite presidential reelection in Paraguay, to demand the release of Donald Trump’s tax returns in the United States, or every conceivable reason for regaining the freedom, democracy, and prosperity that once existed in Venezuela.

All these rallies have achieved something, although not always the original proposal.

Source: http://www.expreso.ec/actualidad/america-sale-a-la-calle-JK1268478



Share us in other Social Networks

Latest Video

Archives

Categories

Technology, the ideal ally for SMEs

Posted On24 Apr 2017

The fishing of nine species has been reduced in the Coast of Ecuador

Posted On24 Apr 2017

Anti-corruption commissioners face new demands

Posted On24 Apr 2017

Odebrecht's kickbacks were laundered by selling machinery

Posted On24 Apr 2017

Drug traffickers use border towns and ports to ship drugs towards the US

Posted On24 Apr 2017

Foreign investment halved in 2016

Posted On24 Apr 2017
Copyright © 2010 - 2014. All Rights Reserved. EcuadorTimes.net. Todos los derechos reservados.