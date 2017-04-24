BREAKING NEWS

Technology, the ideal ally for SMEs

A study called ‘Facing uncertainty. Practices and trends of cost improvement in Ecuador’ shows that an appropriate approach to dealing with times of economic difficulty “is to automatize or make a re-engineering” to the usual processes of a company. Changing software, purchasing modern equipment -that require less maintenance- or digitizing steps are favorable alternatives.


The report by Deloitte’s ally: AndeanEcuador Consultores Estratégicos, is based on a survey of 106 business leaders. In most cases, those consulted confessed that they implemented some method for cost reduction, but 69% did not achieve the expected results.

Jorge Alvarado, the general manager for Ecuador and South America of the positioning company Posicionarte, considers that the implementation of technology for “operations, finance and marketing management reduces manual tasks” and facilitates the processes.

