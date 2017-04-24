The last month of Rafael Correa in office

Completing the transition process for the new government, signing pending regulations, touring provinces to inaugurate works, and even a trip abroad to thank the support of the migrants, are some of the activities set out in the work agenda of President Rafael Correa for his last 30 days in office.

It includes the preparation of speeches for farewell events, and a special one for May 24, when Correa will hand over the presidential sash to President-elect Lenin Moreno.

He will travel to Pucahuayco, Imbabura, where Moreno will receive the scepter of command by indigenous leaders, confirmed Oscar Bonilla, executive secretary of the Alianza PAIS (AP) ruling party. One of his last public appearances will be at the opening of the so-called Museum of the Presidency of the Republic, where the gifts he and his wife Anne Malherbe received during their trips abroad will be displayed. According to the Gift Administration system these total about 11.000.

As part of his office activities, he will sign the general regulation to the Law on Strengthening of the Social Security Regimes of the Armed Forces and the National Police, expected by the Social Security Institute of the Armed Forces (Issfa) and the Social Security Institute of the Police (Isspol).

Likewise, Correa will be in Guayaquil on May 20 to bid farewell to the members of his party.

That Saturday morning he will broadcast his last Weekly address, Bonilla reported. Then, at 14:30, he will meet with “100 international personalities” at Centro Civico, and at 19:30 he will lead a mass rally that will end with the presentation of foreign music bands.

Source: http://www.eluniverso. com/noticias/2017/04/24/nota/ 6152005/ultimo-mes-presidente- poder-agenda-apretada