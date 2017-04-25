BREAKING NEWS

67% of the military personnel will contribute less to the Issfa

Publicado el 25 Apr 2017
Por :

 

Until yesterday 10,636 military decided to benefit from the new contribution percentage of the Social Security Institute of the Armed Forces (Issfa), which was previously 23% of their monthly income and now is 11.45%, as established by the Law for the Regimes Strengthening of the Armed Forces and the National Police.
According to statements to the government media by Ivonne Garnica, an adviser to the Ministry of Defense, about 16,000 militaries who belong to the three forces, will have an increase of the 15% in their salaries by reducing their contribution.
The bill passed in October 2016 gave a term of six months for the members to opt for the new system, and according to the official data, 67% already did, until this Monday.
The Ministry assured that this action does not mean the end of the special regime for the militaries, established in the Constitution.
This, although delegates of the Issfa board, retired militaries like Wagner Bravo, affirm that these measures impel the end of the special regime since the contribution percentage is similar to that paid by the civil society.
Defense Minister Ricardo Patiño reported days ago that in the coming days President Rafael Correa would sign the general regulation to the law, for its full implementation.
 


