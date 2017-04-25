A countdown for Rafael Correa, after decade in power

The start of school in the Coastal region of the country coincides with the last 31 days of President Rafael Correa in office.

His work agenda started the morning of April 24 began surrounded by children in the exteriors of the Ciudad of Riobamba school, in the south of Guayaquil.

There, the President recalled that he had 30 days left before the change of leadership. But he also took the opportunity to reflect on the last elections and the success of his successor, Lenin Moreno. He also mentioned the concern regarding that 49% of votes obtained by the political opposition of the country.

After this event, Correa went to the Samanes Park, in the north of the main port, to inaugurate two works: the Coliseo Polideportivo Abel Jiménez Parra and an overpass for pedestrians and cyclists. In that park, the President will broadcast his last weekly address of his administration on May 20th. He recalled that during his ten years the city has benefitted from several works, including the recovery of green areas, hospitals, and schools of the millennium, mainly in poor areas.