BREAKING NEWS

A countdown for Rafael Correa, after decade in power

Publicado el 25 Apr 2017
Por :
The start of school in the Coastal region of the country coincides with the last 31 days of President Rafael Correa in office.
His work agenda started the morning of April 24 began surrounded by children in the exteriors of the Ciudad of Riobamba school, in the south of Guayaquil.
There, the President recalled that he had 30 days left before the change of leadership. But he also took the opportunity to reflect on the last elections and the success of his successor, Lenin Moreno. He also mentioned the concern regarding that 49% of votes obtained by the political opposition of the country.
After this event, Correa went to the Samanes Park, in the north of the main port, to inaugurate two works: the Coliseo Polideportivo Abel Jiménez Parra and an overpass for pedestrians and cyclists. In that park, the President will broadcast his last weekly address of his administration on May 20th. He recalled that during his ten years the city has benefitted from several works, including the recovery of green areas, hospitals, and schools of the millennium, mainly in poor areas.


Share us in other Social Networks

Latest Video

Archives

Categories

Pamela Anderson calls on France to be Assange's new refuge

Posted On25 Apr 2017

The price of cocoa stagnates

Posted On25 Apr 2017

PAIS Alliance, a not so wide majority and at the expense of not having defectors

Posted On25 Apr 2017

The Prosecutor's Office decides not to file charges in the 'Frequencies' case

Posted On25 Apr 2017

67% of the military personnel will contribute less to the Issfa

Posted On25 Apr 2017

A court closed the petition for nullity of presidential elections filed by Andres Paez

Posted On25 Apr 2017
Copyright © 2010 - 2014. All Rights Reserved. EcuadorTimes.net. Todos los derechos reservados.