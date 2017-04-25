PAIS Alliance, a not so wide majority and at the expense of not having defectors

A multi-colored painted map reflects the triumph of Alliance PAIS – the government’s party that will continue to have a majority in the Legislature – and also means a loss of seats: it will have 26 legislators less. In 2013 the party obtained 100 seats, and from May 14, it will only have 74 representatives.

This is an absolute majority: With 70 votes they can approve organic laws, approve the budget proforma, choose the authorities of the Legislature…

In Alianza PAIS they know that if five legislators defect from their ranks, they lose their majority, and hope this does not happen. It already happened in the current period: four legislators defected due to disagreement with the bills proposed or for failure to sanction allegations of corruption within the party.

