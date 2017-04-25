BREAKING NEWS

PAIS Alliance, a not so wide majority and at the expense of not having defectors

Publicado el 25 Apr 2017
Por :
A multi-colored painted map reflects the triumph of Alliance PAIS – the government’s party that will continue to have a majority in the Legislature – and also means a loss of seats: it will have 26 legislators less. In 2013 the party obtained 100 seats, and from May 14, it will only have 74 representatives.

 

This is an absolute majority: With 70 votes they can approve organic laws, approve the budget proforma, choose the authorities of the Legislature…
In Alianza PAIS they know that if five legislators defect from their ranks, they lose their majority, and hope this does not happen. It already happened in the current period: four legislators defected due to disagreement with the bills proposed or for failure to sanction allegations of corruption within the party.

Source: http://www.eluniverso.com/noticias/2017/04/25/nota/6153727/mayoria-no-tan-amplia-expensas-no-tener-bajas



Share us in other Social Networks

Latest Video

Archives

Categories

Pamela Anderson calls on France to be Assange's new refuge

Posted On25 Apr 2017

The price of cocoa stagnates

Posted On25 Apr 2017

The Prosecutor's Office decides not to file charges in the 'Frequencies' case

Posted On25 Apr 2017

67% of the military personnel will contribute less to the Issfa

Posted On25 Apr 2017

A court closed the petition for nullity of presidential elections filed by Andres Paez

Posted On25 Apr 2017

A countdown for Rafael Correa, after decade in power

Posted On25 Apr 2017
Copyright © 2010 - 2014. All Rights Reserved. EcuadorTimes.net. Todos los derechos reservados.