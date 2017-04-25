BREAKING NEWS

Pamela Anderson calls on France to be Assange’s new refuge

Publicado el 25 Apr 2017
Por :
American actress Pamela Anderson, who is romantically linked to WikiLeaks founder and asylee of Ecuador Julian Assange, yesterday asked the French authorities to grant asylum to the Australian hacker, refugee since 2012 at the Ecuadorian Embassy in London.
 
“Julian exposed the name of very powerful people who will not stop at anything to discredit him. He needs protection, and France would be the best place. He is also a refugee,” Anderson said in an interview with the weekly newspaper Le Journal du Dimanche.
 
The 49-year-old Canadian actress declined to delve into details about her relationship with Assange, saying it was “extraordinary” but “too complicated and personal to explain.”

The former Baywatch star met him through a mutual friend, designer Vivienne Westwood, and has since visited him on several occasions at the Ecuadorian Embassy. “We agree on many issues, mainly the environment, which has always interested me. At his side, it’s a very romantic challenge and I want him for that reason: he tries to liberate the world by education,” the actress added.

Source: http://www.expreso.ec/actualidad/pamela-anderson-pide-a-francia-ser-el-nuevo-refugio-de-assange-BK1268366



Share us in other Social Networks

Latest Video

Archives

Categories

The price of cocoa stagnates

Posted On25 Apr 2017

PAIS Alliance, a not so wide majority and at the expense of not having defectors

Posted On25 Apr 2017

The Prosecutor's Office decides not to file charges in the 'Frequencies' case

Posted On25 Apr 2017

67% of the military personnel will contribute less to the Issfa

Posted On25 Apr 2017

A court closed the petition for nullity of presidential elections filed by Andres Paez

Posted On25 Apr 2017

A countdown for Rafael Correa, after decade in power

Posted On25 Apr 2017
Copyright © 2010 - 2014. All Rights Reserved. EcuadorTimes.net. Todos los derechos reservados.