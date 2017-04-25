The Prosecutor’s Office decides not to file charges in the ‘Frequencies’ case

Gerardo Moran, a key witness, changed his declaration relieving the three suspects of the alleged illegal sale of radio and television frequencies from liability, a case that began after a complaint by Secretary General Paola Pabon.

Judge Mabel Tapia, president of the court that tried the case, ordered the lifting of the precautionary measures issued against Marcos Parraga (former advisor of vice president Jorge Glas and former counselor of the Cordicom), radio host Tulio Muñoz and businessman Diego Arellano.

They were accused of alleged illicit association. On the third day of hearings, a statement from prosecutor Paola Cordova changed the course of a case that has been investigated over the last six months.

According to Cordova, the witness initially denounced “that the defendants had offered to pay him $ 200,000 to get a frequency for which he was bidding.” Moran participates in the state process that offers 1,472 frequencies: 846 in FM, 148 in AM and 478 for television.

Moreover, according to the first version of Moran, that “amount of money had to be donated as a contribution to the election campaign. They even involved Vice President Jorge Glas and Paola Pabon, Secretary General.”

But the prosecutor said that during the trial, Moran spoke of something else. He said he delivered checks for $ 80,000 for paperwork, and only one was cashed. Cordova recalled that he did not mention the alleged sale of frequencies nor the contribution to the electoral campaign.

