A sit-in against the regime of Nicolas Maduro in Quito

Publicado el 26 Apr 2017
Por :
“This is a symbolic act aimed at demanding the resignation of President Maduro,” said Pedro Jose Freile, representative of the Citizen Platform Fifth Power, which took part in this initiative.
While several Venezuelans, with masks on their faces, shouted slogans against the authoritarianism that, according to them, reigns in their country. “I´ve been in Ecuador for two years, and I feel so helpless for what my country is living, violence in the streets caused by paramilitary groups,” said Juan Rodríguez, one of the protesters. At 18:00 they went to Plaza Argentina to throw yellow, blue and red balloons to the sky, as prey for the return of peace and democracy to the Venezuelan territory.

Source: http://www.elcomercio.com/actualidad/planton-regimen-nicolasmaduro-quito-venezolanos.html



