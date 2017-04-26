Cases of corruption are isolated in the view of Correa

President Rafael Correa does not want that his government ends in its last 29 days persecuted by the perception of institutionalized corruption.

According to the president, corruption cases such as the Esmeraldas Refinery are isolated and rather respond “to the dark heart” of an official who was seduced by money, rather than an ideology established in this decade.

That corruption, which is implanted in the heart, is the most difficult to eradicate, the outgoing president insisted yesterday, and justified that even Pope Francisco has recognized its presence in the Vatican.

Correa has also provided a context in other cases to try to keep them away from his administration. Monday he referred to the arrest of former Minister of Electricity Alecksey Mosquera and ruled out that the one million dollars he would have received from the Brazilian construction company Odebrecht was a kickback. The reason? The money came in 2011 when he was no longer a public official, he said.

“Where is the problem? He did not file that million dollars, there is tax defraud, probable laundering of assets. Unfortunately the news distorted the facts and affirming it was bribery,” he explained.

