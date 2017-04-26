BREAKING NEWS

Ecuadorian Public Prosecutor´s office analyzes 30 Odebrecht contracts

Some 30 contracts signed by the Brazilian company Odebrecht with the Ecuadorian state are analyzed by the Ecuadorian Public Prosecutor’s Office to verify under which conditions they were signed, it was reported Tuesday.
According to statements by Attorney General Galo Chiriboga, not only contracts signed in the period from 2007 to 2015 are being analyzed, but also the contracts signed since 1980 when that company arrived in the country.
Odebrecht officials have acknowledged that they paid $ 33.5 million in bribes to Ecuadorian public officials to sign state contracts.

Chiriboga also asserted that the decision to reach an effective collaboration agreement with that Brazilian firm to “give relevant information to the Ecuadorian justice, the route of the money … to specify which contracts, in which accounts the money was deposited and the officials linked to the case.”

