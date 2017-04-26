Two countries witnessed the payment of bribes to a former minister

Rodrigo Tacla, a former Odebrecht lawyer, responded to all the inquiries by the Ecuadorian prosecutor’s officeby and gave details on the illegal operations the Brazilian construction company apparently conducted in Ecuador.

Daily El Comercio had access to those documents on Tuesday, April 25, in which Tacla mentions, for example, the previous meetings held in Montevideo, Uruguay, between the former Minister of Energy Alecksey Mosquera and Andrés Sanguinetti, who was the first vice president of the so-called Banca Privada d´Andorra (BPA).

Sanguinetti was known as ‘Betingo’ in the business world. That alias appears about five times in the documents provided by the Spanish criminal assistance.

In Uruguay, Mosquera handed out documents to activate the account where USD 1 million was transferred on February 25, 2011. But before that transaction, former minister ‘Betingo,’ Tacla, and Luiz Eduardo Rocha met in Barcelona, Spain. In that city they finalized the details of the payment, according to the delation of Tacla. Rocha was a key director within the Brazilian construction company. There he led the Structured Operations Division, the unit in charge of executing bribes to Latin American officials, according to the investigation of the US Department of Justice.

Source: http://www.elcomercio. com/actualidad/pago- exministro-odebrecht- investigacion-fiscalia.html