Artículo anterior
Gedeon contacted a former minister for Toachi Pilatón
Publicado el 27 Apr 2017
In 2008, Eduardo Gedeon, then legal director of Odebrecht for Latin America, was confined to the Brazilian Embassy in Quito
He was banned from leaving Ecuador after failures were detected at the San Francisco hydroelectric plant, built by the transnational company.
They were the first months of the government of Rafael Correa, and a decree signed on 23 September 2008 provided such action against the officials to ensure that the firm responds to the irregularities found in the hydroelectric project.
Two weeks later, on October 9, 2008, the Head of State decided to revoke the visas of the executives, reason why they had to leave the country immediately.
Since then, nothing was heard from Gedeon until Rodrigo Tacla Duran, an Odebrecht lawyer captured in Spain, answered the 19 questions made by the Ecuadorian Prosecutor’s Office thanks to an international criminal assistance.
In fact, this legal director was the one who maintained the first contacts with Alecksey Mosquera, Minister of Energy between June of 2007 and July of 2009; And since last Saturday he has been processed for possible money laundering. In December 2007, six months after Mosquera took over the ministry, Odebrecht won the tender to build the Toachi-Pilatón hydroelectric plant.
Source: http://www.elcomercio.