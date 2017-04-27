Gedeon contacted a former minister for Toachi Pilatón

In 2008, Eduardo Gedeon, then legal director of Odebrecht for Latin America, was confined to the Brazilian Embassy in Quito

He was banned from leaving Ecuador after failures were detected at the San Francisco hydroelectric plant, built by the transnational company.

They were the first months of the government of Rafael Correa, and a decree signed on 23 September 2008 provided such action against the officials to ensure that the firm responds to the irregularities found in the hydroelectric project.

Two weeks later, on October 9, 2008, the Head of State decided to revoke the visas of the executives, reason why they had to leave the country immediately.



