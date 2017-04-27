Gerardo Moran never reneged in the frequencies case, according to his defender

The lawyer of singer Gerardo Moran announced at a news conference that his defendant “never reneged on his initial version” in the investigation of an alleged crime of illicit association in the so-called Sale and Purchase of Frequencies case. In the first instance, Diego Camacho explained that since his defendant was not the one who denounced the facts to the Prosecutor’s Office, “he would not have given up on a complaint.”

But, after being reminded that it was Prosecutor Paola Cordova who at the trial hearing announced the closure of the case because Mr. Gerardo Moran had reneged, Garcia responded: “We are all responsible for our actions and our words. Mr. Gerardo Moran ratified his version given on April 7, 2017, at the Criminal Court.”

“He never took a step on the side. He ratified everything he said,” he added and reiterated that he did not file a complaint but when he learned of the facts he went to the Office of the Prosecutor to facilitate the proceedings.

