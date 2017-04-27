ISSFA officials reject the expropriation announced by Correa

Wagner Bravo, delegate of the retired officers at the Social Security Institute of the Armed Forces (Issfa), said that the general assembly of retired pensioners denied the sale of any macro-lands in the Samanes borough to the State. “There will be no negotiations unless the agreement signed in 2010 is recognized. The former Environment Minister (Marcela Aguiñaga) said that its signing was a mistake in good faith, and the government wants to discount $ 41 million from the institute accounts after claiming an overpayment,” Daily El Universo reports.

These statements came after President Rafael Correa at a press conference held Monday warned the Issfa that if an agreement is not reached for the purchase of 164 hectares of land, which would be required for the expansion of the Samanes park, the government would expropriate those lands.

“We have spent months ‘negotiating,’ they are not willing to sell those lands, they probably expect that I leave office to keep those lands; If this agreement is not reached this week, I will expropriate those lands next week, and the State will pay 14 million according to the appraisal,” said the president.

Source: http://www. larepublica.ec/blog/politica/ 2017/04/26/venta-terrenos- samanes-genera-controversia/