Penalties for embezzlement vary due to various factors

On April 20, the judges of the National Court of Justice denied the appeals for annulment filed by former Sports Minister Raul C., thus ratifying the sentence of four years in prison against him for the crime of embezzlement.

Instead, the next day, April 21, the Public Prosecutor’s Office reported on its website that Yolanda R., who served as a tax collector at the Mira City Hall, in Carchi, and was accused of misusing public funds, was sentenced to eight years of deprivation of liberty and the compensation of damages, set at $ 30,708.

