BREAKING NEWS

The ITT will produce $ 800 million this year

Publicado el 27 Apr 2017
Por :
The oil exploitation in the Yasuni National Park is beginning to bear fruit. According to the goals set for 2017, block 43, located in the ITT area (Ishpingo, Tambococha, and Tiputini), will generate about 800 million dollars.

Nevertheless, due to the hydrocarbon presales to China and the importation of oil derivatives, the remaining oil revenues for the government of president-elect Lenin Moreno are zero. The analysis consulting company Multienlace does not believe that Moreno will be able to use the resources extracted from the Tiputini field (block 43).

During the election campaign, the former president opened the door to a referendum on the exploitation of the Yasuni ecological reserve, on March 18.
In spite of the alternative consultation, the then candidate did not attend an appointment requested by Yasunidos, the collective that opposes to the extraction works in the natural park.

 

Although the president never gave way to that referendum, the Legislature continues to review the figures of the works in the reserve. Yesterday, the Biodiversity Commission analyzed the fulfillment of the goals of social and environmental responsibility in the ITT. The report, which is delivered quarterly, did not feature different data from previous documents, according to the legislators of the commission.

Source: http://www.expreso.ec/economia/el-itt-producira-800-millones-este-ano-LB1276638



Share us in other Social Networks

Latest Video

Archives

Categories

Gedeon contacted a former minister for Toachi Pilatón

Posted On27 Apr 2017

The sale of the Banco del Pacifico is in the hands of the new Government

Posted On27 Apr 2017

ISSFA officials reject the expropriation announced by Correa

Posted On27 Apr 2017

Juan Carlos Cassinelli reports three changes in safeguard tariff measures to the WTO

Posted On26 Apr 2017

Rafael Correa: 'The Constitutional Court casts legal uncertainty'

Posted On26 Apr 2017

Varoufakis suggests the promotion of electronic money in the country

Posted On26 Apr 2017
Copyright © 2010 - 2014. All Rights Reserved. EcuadorTimes.net. Todos los derechos reservados.