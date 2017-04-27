The ITT will produce $ 800 million this year
Nevertheless, due to the hydrocarbon presales to China and the importation of oil derivatives, the remaining oil revenues for the government of president-elect Lenin Moreno are zero. The analysis consulting company Multienlace does not believe that Moreno will be able to use the resources extracted from the Tiputini field (block 43).
Although the president never gave way to that referendum, the Legislature continues to review the figures of the works in the reserve. Yesterday, the Biodiversity Commission analyzed the fulfillment of the goals of social and environmental responsibility in the ITT. The report, which is delivered quarterly, did not feature different data from previous documents, according to the legislators of the commission.
Source: http://www.expreso.ec/