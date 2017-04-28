Daily La Hora files a suit against a fine imposed by the Supercom

Thursday April 27, Luis Vivanco, general editor of Daily La Hora, and the lawyer of the media Santiago Guarderas, filed a constitutional protection action against the sanction imposed by the Superintendency of Communication (Supercom) in the Drawings Room, located in the center of Quito.

The Supercom sanctioned seven media for not publishing a report of the Argentine magazine Pagina 12, which talked about the presidential hopeful of the right-wing, Guillermo Lasso (CREO-SUMA party).



This is not the first time that La Hora is sanctioned for omitting a news, the case that precedes to this is the sanction interposed by the Supercom after the complaint presented by the mayor of Loja Jose Bolivar Castillo because the media did not publish his act of accountability.