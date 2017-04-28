Teak and balsa investments knocked down by the winds

The teak and balsa plantations of 80% of the members of the Ecuadorian Association of Producers of Teak and Tropical Timber (Asoteca) have been affected by the strong winds recorded in the coast, reported Xavier Elizalde, executive director of the organization.

It is estimated that about four hectares could be affected, representing between 2,400 to 4,444 trees. The cost of each tree depends on its age, ranging from 20 to 120 dollars. Therefore, losses could range from $ 48,000 to $ 88,880 if the price is the lowest. If the collapsed trees are the most expensive, then the losses could reach between $ 288,000 to $ 533,280. These figures are just an estimate, as an inventory has not yet been made.

According to Elizalde, these winds are atypical and could be attributed to the effects of the climate change, since these are more intense compared to previous years. The strong air currents cause considerable damages in young trees, to the point that they can leave them totally damaged, crooked, broken or vulnerable.

