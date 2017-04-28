The Ecuadorian Interior Ministry asks the Police to investigate the ‘blue whale’ challenge

The ‘blue whale’ challenge began in Russia in 2015 and was viralized through Vkontakte, the Russian Facebook, according to Infobae. The ‘blue whale‘ poses some challenges for teenagers. One, for example, is to watch horror movies without interruptions for more than 24 hours or listen to music sent by a ‘tutor’. But the proofs imposed by the admins of the ‘game’ tone up with self-injury requests like drawing a whale with a knife in the arm and others leading to psychological collapse. After 50 days, the final order is suicide. The adolescents, according to authorities of Colombia, are cybernetically coerced to not get away.