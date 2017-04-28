BREAKING NEWS

The estrangement of Nebot and Lasso 

The estrangement turned into rivalry between Nebot and Lasso has been the product of a long-term escalation: Lasso’s contempt towards the PSC (Social-Christian Party) for its defeat in 2013, the failed Unity coalition, where Nebot intentionally excluded the CREO party, the comments of the former presidential hopeful on “the hidden poverty under the carpet” of Guayaquil, the mayor’s response to “the true Guillermo,” accusing him of his intentions of generating unemployment, the disunity of the center-right, the claim for Nebot’s resistance to take to the streets, the Social-Christian pressure on CREO to prove its public complaint of fraud …

Nebot himself marked the final break this week after a message to the nation in which he accused Lasso of “ruining the desired change,” and in which he claimed the historic right to hold the reins of the political opposition. On this, he blurted out while looking at the camera: “Leadership must be built on our own merits and not on inventing fallacies,” he said this referring to anonymous accusations of a secret covenant with the government he denies.

Source: http://www.expreso.ec/actualidad/nebot-y-lasso-pelea-de-mariscales-NK1279483



