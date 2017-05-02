BREAKING NEWS

4Pelagatos: Correa finally admits it: he did not defeat the press

Publicado el 02 May 2017
Por :
During last weekly address, broadcast on April 29, President Rafael Correa pointed out the press as his biggest enemy. He first mentioned the word adversary, and then corrected himself: “It is an enemy difficult to defeat.”

 

Hernandez proposes the theory that the Ecuadorian president demonized the media by not having enemies in sight. “Social movements and activists of all kind belong, almost all, to his government. And his model needs -in order to maintain the internal unity- the omnipresence of an external enemy. Correa, who benefited from a broad, in some cases generous coverage, lashed out at it throughout his campaign.”

“Correa does not believe there are journalists” his article states, and that “the world is divided in two.” “When he speaks of “politicians disguised as journalists,” he perfectly describes his officials who, dressed like journalists, run the government media. These so-called journalists are those who meet with the Supercom to set agendas and weekly coverage. Those alleged journalists who were connected with Fernando Alvarado and who are now connected with Patricio Barriga and other officials who work in the Presidency.”

Written by José Hernández and published on the website: http://4pelagatos.com/2017/05/01/correa-al-fin-lo-dice-no-vencio-a-la-prensa/



Share us in other Social Networks

Latest Video

Archives

Categories

The sale of life insurance plans increases

Posted On02 May 2017

Prices of imported clothes, fruits, and appliances drop

Posted On02 May 2017

Companies prepare to introduce their products in the European Union

Posted On02 May 2017

Ecuador submitted a report on social activity to the UN

Posted On02 May 2017

The tariff increase for bananas will be progressive

Posted On02 May 2017

Twelve detainees on Labor Day

Posted On02 May 2017
Copyright © 2010 - 2014. All Rights Reserved. EcuadorTimes.net. Todos los derechos reservados.