4Pelagatos: Correa finally admits it: he did not defeat the press

During last weekly address, broadcast on April 29, President Rafael Correa pointed out the press as his biggest enemy. He first mentioned the word adversary, and then corrected himself: “It is an enemy difficult to defeat.”

Hernandez proposes the theory that the Ecuadorian president demonized the media by not having enemies in sight. “Social movements and activists of all kind belong, almost all, to his government. And his model needs -in order to maintain the internal unity- the omnipresence of an external enemy. Correa, who benefited from a broad, in some cases generous coverage, lashed out at it throughout his campaign.”

“Correa does not believe there are journalists” his article states, and that “the world is divided in two.” “When he speaks of “politicians disguised as journalists,” he perfectly describes his officials who, dressed like journalists, run the government media. These so-called journalists are those who meet with the Supercom to set agendas and weekly coverage. Those alleged journalists who were connected with Fernando Alvarado and who are now connected with Patricio Barriga and other officials who work in the Presidency.”

Written by José Hernández and published on the website: http://4pelagatos. com/2017/05/01/correa-al-fin- lo-dice-no-vencio-a-la-prensa/