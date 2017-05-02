Companies prepare to introduce their products in the European Union

Small and medium-sized enterprises are already preparing to export their products to the European Union (EU), after the first months of life of the Multiparty Agreement. In addition to the creation of innovative products, certifications required by that market, compliance with various legal aspects, investments, and other issues, are currently on the agenda of the companies.



According to Silvana Vallejo, director of Pro Ecuador, low in sugar, healthy and organic products are the ones that will have a greater acceptance in this great market of 500 million consumers.



