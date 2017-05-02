Artículo anterior
Companies prepare to introduce their products in the European Union
Small and medium-sized enterprises are already preparing to export their products to the European Union (EU), after the first months of life of the Multiparty Agreement. In addition to the creation of innovative products, certifications required by that market, compliance with various legal aspects, investments, and other issues, are currently on the agenda of the companies.
According to Silvana Vallejo, director of Pro Ecuador, low in sugar, healthy and organic products are the ones that will have a greater acceptance in this great market of 500 million consumers.
According to Daniel Legarda, president of Fedexpor, there are currently some 2,000 exporting companies in the country, but there is a great potential in at least 100 thousand companies, although these must overcome diverse gaps such as a bigger production with lower costs, attractive packaging, and training; These are key requirements now. Therefore, Fedexportogether with Pro Ecuador are organizing training sessions.