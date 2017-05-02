Ecuador submitted a report on social activity to the UN

Ecuador submitted data on poverty reduction: from 27.2% in 2009 to 16.9% in 2016 to the United Nations (UN) Human Rights Council; Furthermore, the country also submitted data on its reduction of penitentiary overcrowding from 116.63% in 2007 to 1.75% in 2015. Ecuadorian representatives spoke of “a transformation of the justice system,” its priority efforts in eradicating gender violence and stated that “the right to freedom of expression is committed to the democratization of communication with civil society.”

This presentation was made in Geneva during the 2017 Universal Periodic Review and focused on a positive assessment of the ten years of the administration of the Alianza PAIS ruling party.

On the other hand, the Ecuadorian delegation received recommendations from more than 20 countries on judicial independence, freedom of expression and human rights.

