Prices of imported clothes, fruits, and appliances drop

Publicado el 02 May 2017
Last year, three partial tax breaks were made until October and resumed last April. Yesterday (May 1, 2017) was the penultimate tax removal for a total of 2 152 products.

 

The process is carried out according to the schedule submitted to the World Trade Organization. Most products that still pay surcharges are consumer goods. Fruits and appliances charge the highest percentages; while clothing charges less. The effect of the deductions so far is evident in price adjustments.

During the first two months of 2017, according to the Customs office, fruits and cargo vehicles were the most imported products from abroad. Instant food and clothing were the most imported last year.

Source: http://www.elcomercio.com/actualidad/precios-ropa-frutas-salvaguardias.html



