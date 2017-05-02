BREAKING NEWS

Requests to the new Government on Labor Day

Publicado el 02 May 2017
Por :
Incidents were recorded in Guayaquil and Quito on the occasion of the Labor Day. The traditional parade at the capital ended with nine detainees when it reached its last point, Plaza Santo Domingo.
According to the Ministry of Interior, with sticks, stones, and other objects, those detained tried to break the metal fences bordering the presidential palace and attack police agents.
That march began at 09:44 and during the walk of more than an hour protesters took the opportunity to criticize the Government. The members of the Anti-Corruption Commission received a manifesto in which recognition was expressed.
Jorge Herrera, president of the Confederation of Indigenous Nationalities of Ecuador (Conaie), asked to President-elect Lenin Moreno and the new Legislature pardon or amnesty for the persecuted politicians, who are more than 700 people. He stated: “If we do not take the streets to demand changes, to demand a transformation, nothing will happen.”

Source: http://www.eluniverso.com/noticias/2017/05/02/nota/6164179/pedidos-nuevo-gobierno-dia-trabajo



Share us in other Social Networks

Latest Video

Archives

Categories

The sale of life insurance plans increases

Posted On02 May 2017

Prices of imported clothes, fruits, and appliances drop

Posted On02 May 2017

Companies prepare to introduce their products in the European Union

Posted On02 May 2017

4Pelagatos: Correa finally admits it: he did not defeat the press

Posted On02 May 2017

Ecuador submitted a report on social activity to the UN

Posted On02 May 2017

The tariff increase for bananas will be progressive

Posted On02 May 2017
Copyright © 2010 - 2014. All Rights Reserved. EcuadorTimes.net. Todos los derechos reservados.