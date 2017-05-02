Requests to the new Government on Labor Day

Incidents were recorded in Guayaquil and Quito on the occasion of the Labor Day. The traditional parade at the capital ended with nine detainees when it reached its last point, Plaza Santo Domingo.

According to the Ministry of Interior, with sticks, stones, and other objects, those detained tried to break the metal fences bordering the presidential palace and attack police agents.

That march began at 09:44 and during the walk of more than an hour protesters took the opportunity to criticize the Government. The members of the Anti-Corruption Commission received a manifesto in which recognition was expressed.

Jorge Herrera, president of the Confederation of Indigenous Nationalities of Ecuador (Conaie), asked to President-elect Lenin Moreno and the new Legislature pardon or amnesty for the persecuted politicians, who are more than 700 people. He stated: “If we do not take the streets to demand changes, to demand a transformation, nothing will happen.”

Source: http://www.eluniverso. com/noticias/2017/05/02/nota/ 6164179/pedidos-nuevo- gobierno-dia-trabajo