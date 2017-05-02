Artículo anterior
The sale of life insurance plans increases
A growth in the number of insurance policies in these programs that incorporate a savings plan has been recorded.
Ricardo Loaiza, the representative of Custodia, a company with 15 years of experience in insurance intermediation, says that when measuring the premiums collected the individual life insurance branch in 2016 compared to 2015, there is a slight increase of 3%.
But what is the life insurance policy? Loaiza explains that it is a long-term investment. The client must pay a monthly, quarterly or annual insurance to maintain a protection ranging from $ 20,000 to $ 300,000 (private) and $ 5,000 to $ 100,000 (corporate). The amount will be delivered to his/her beneficiaries in the event of a possible death.
