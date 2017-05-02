The tariff increase for bananas will be progressive
The new rates, to which Daily Expreso had access, surprises marketers and exporters of the fruit who, after an agreement with the authorities on March 8, expected that this increase remains ineffectual.
They met last Wednesday with Yilport officials, and were informed of this new decision. “According to them, the resolution is approved, but it has not been socialized to date,” said Richard Salazar, manager of the Banana Marketing and Exports Association (Acorbanec), who until yesterday was awaiting a pronouncement from the Port Authority. “If there is still no resolution, they (Yilport) should not charge more than what is established. If there is such an increase, we will challenge it,” he said.
Source: http://www.expreso.ec/