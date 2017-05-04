BREAKING NEWS

2 ‘Blue Whale’ cases are recorded in the country

04 May 2017
Por :
A child and a teenager who sought information about the dangerous game called ‘the blue whale’ alerted the police. The interest they showed aroused the concern of the authorities.

In statements to Daily Expreso, the police reported that a possible “administrator” was also detected. For further investigations, the police assigned the task to a team from the Cyber Crimes Unit.

Aimed at children and adolescents, the challenge has led to about 130 suicides in Russia, according to the director of the Judicial Police Carlos Alulema. The creator of 50 challenges that include self-harm, and which end with the suicide of the participants, resides in that country. The participants join a group led by an administrator who monitors compliance with the daily tasks.

Source: http://www.expreso.ec/actualidad/la-ballena-azul-encalla-en-ecuador-YN1294643

 



