A majority of Alianza PAIS proposed the Public Protection Service once more

Wednesday, a majority of six legislators of the Alianza PAIS (AP) party, who make up the International Relations Commission of the Legislature included the third book of the draft Organic Code of Citizen Security Bodies that promotes the creation of the Public Protection Service (SPP), which had been excluded last week by the same coalition.

Eduardo Zambrano (AP) requested a reconsideration of the last vote, prior to the preparation of the report for the second debate, thus, obtaining the support of Maria Augusta Calle, Dora Aguirre, Rocio Valarezo, Irma Gomez and Soledad Vela. They voted to include the book for its debate. The political opposition and Veronica Rodriguez, of the ruling party, voted against. The final result was six votes against five.

Legislators of opposition coalitions Diego Salgado and Raul Auquilla of the CREO party, MiltonGualan, and Fernando Bustamante (former AP) and several people who attended the session criticized the fact and described the proposal as an armed civilian body and a lack of respect for the Police and the Armed Forces, the unique authorized bodies to safeguard the order, according to the constitution.

Source: http://www.eluniverso. com/noticias/2017/05/03/nota/ 6166357/mayoria-ap-volvio- incluir-servicio-proteccion- publica-proyecto

