Food, vehicles, and clothing will be part of the EuroShow 2017

Vehicles, motorcycles, food, clothing, accessories and spirits are part of the European products that will be presented at the EuroShow 2017, to be held on May 6 and 7, at the Paseo San Francisco in Cumbayá. This is the first fair that aims to promote free trade with the European Union (EU), after the trade agreement with that bloc came into force on January this year.

The agreement allows the access of 99% of the national exportable supply without tariffs, to a market of 614 million people. Ecuadorian companies see this showcase as an opportunity to bring products from that block and boost their local businesses.

Twenty national companies will participate in this event. Of these, 12 firms commercialize European brands of cars and motorcycles such as Peugeot, Audi, Renault, Citroën, Vespa, BMW, Mercedes Benz and others. The rest of the participants represent food, clothing, liquor, financial, and insurance companies.

Source: http://www.elcomercio. com/actualidad/alimentos- vehiculos-vestimenta-euroshow- cumbaya.html

