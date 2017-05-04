BREAKING NEWS

Jorge Glas does not fear an investigation

Publicado el 04 May 2017
Por :

All ministers, former ministers, managers and former managers of public enterprises of this Government and previous administrations, since 1987, who have signed contracts with the Odebrecht company shall be called to testify. That was the core of one of the two requests made yesterday by Jorge Glas Espinel, Vice-President-elect, to the Prosecutor´s Office.

Glas assured this is a “radical measure” that could bother some officials and former officials, but clarified that the request does not imply suspicions against anyone, but is rather a “transparency exercise” of the current Government.

The Vice-president-elect also offered to testify as a former minister of the Strategic Sectors, and even requested that the investigation is extended to his wife Cynthia Díaz. It can not be ruled out that the Public Prosecutor’s Office may also call other officers of sectional bodies who have awarded works to Odebrecht.



Share us in other Social Networks

Latest Video

Archives

Categories

Food, vehicles, and clothing will be part of the EuroShow 2017

Posted On04 May 2017

Rafael Correa will visit the tomb of Fidel Castro

Posted On04 May 2017

The legislative agenda of the political opposition is ready

Posted On04 May 2017

Luis Valverde: "We are not talking about quotas to export cocoa"

Posted On04 May 2017

Rafael Correa secures state protection for himself

Posted On04 May 2017

A majority of Alianza PAIS proposed the Public Protection Service once more

Posted On04 May 2017
Copyright © 2010 - 2014. All Rights Reserved. EcuadorTimes.net. Todos los derechos reservados.