Rafael Correa will visit the tomb of Fidel Castro

Media reports of from the Caribbean country announce that Ecuadorian President Rafael Correa will begin his official visit to the island with a tribute in the tomb of former Cuban leader Fidel Castro, who died last November.

In what will be one of his last presidential acts, the Ecuadorian leader will travel to the island to receive the José Martí Order, the highest distinction granted by the Cuban Government to foreign personalities, and the title of “honoris causa” by the University of Havana.



