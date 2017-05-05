BREAKING NEWS

Controversial laws in the last minute agenda of the Legislature

Publicado el 05 May 2017
Por :

 

The Legislature accelerated the treatment of four “controversial” laws before the new parliamentary authorities take office on May 14.
Yesterday, the ruling party majority in the Plenary voted in favor of two bills: the Seed law and the reforms to laws that govern the public sector. Both proposals have raised controversy among several social sectors.

 

The first was analyzed by the Food Sovereignty Commission. The leaders of the Confederation of Nationalities of Ecuador (Conaie), for example, are against it. Yesterday, even the representatives of the Ecuarunari held a sit-in on the exteriors of the Legislature.

The trigger? The new law does not protect native seeds that are indispensable for the food security of Ecuadorians, they say.
The second approved legislation deals with the reforms to the laws that govern the public sector. It was analyzed in the Commission of the Rights of the Workers.


Source: http://www.expreso.ec/actualidad/leyes-polemicas-en-la-agenda-de-ultima-hora-de-la-asamblea-LL1296951



Share us in other Social Networks

Latest Video

Archives

Categories

Diego Salcedo: "Correa is afraid to walk alone"

Posted On05 May 2017

TAME shall respond to the Ombudsman office for the suspension of routes

Posted On05 May 2017

Colombia delivered to Ecuador 700,000 files extracted from computers seized from Odebrecht

Posted On05 May 2017

The Police caught a human-trafficking gang

Posted On05 May 2017

Shrimp and fish generate higher revenues

Posted On05 May 2017

Rafael Correa could extend his protection for up to one year

Posted On05 May 2017
Copyright © 2010 - 2014. All Rights Reserved. EcuadorTimes.net. Todos los derechos reservados.