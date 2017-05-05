Diego Salcedo: “Correa is afraid to walk alone”

During an interview with Daily Expreso, Diego Salcedo, outgoing Legislator and representative of the CREO party in the Sovereignty Commission, commented on the decree signed by Rafael Correa, that guarantees security for him and his family after he leaves office for up to one year

“He knows there are people who love him and others not so much,” Salcedo said. “Four years ago all the green flex legislators were proudly wearing the color of their party. Today none of them. What do I mean? That the most famous man in the country, Rafael Correa, does not feel safe walking alone across the country. He is afraid.”