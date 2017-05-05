Ñapis, an innovative toy made in Ecuador
Days ago the winners in the older adult, different abilities, didactic toys for children’s learning, and the most innovative toy categories were announced. Each one received a prize of $ 5,000, the assignment: generate a greater innovative contribution.
MicroVenturas, Microscopic Adventures (a didactic kit for children that are interested in the microscopic world) were the winning toys of the other categories. Cubix’s, a three-dimensional puzzle that allows blind people or those with vision problems be able to arm it thanks to its different textures. And El Mercadito (Little Market), oriented to the motor skills of older adults.
As a result of the two previous editions, five or six products are already commercialized and the creators of other toys are currently holding negotiations with retail chains and producers, in order to set retail prices.
Source: http://www.eluniverso.