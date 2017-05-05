BREAKING NEWS

Ñapis, an innovative toy made in Ecuador

Ñapis won as the Citi Micro Entrepreneur of the Year, a contest organized by Citibank in Ecuador, the Junior Achievement Foundation and the University of the Americas (UDLA). It was selected as an innovative toy.
According to its creators, there are two versions of this toy, one made of plastic and another made of wood, both aimed at older adults whose activity is related to painting.

 

Days ago the winners in the older adult, different abilities, didactic toys for children’s learning, and the most innovative toy categories were announced. Each one received a prize of $ 5,000, the assignment: generate a greater innovative contribution.

MicroVenturas, Microscopic Adventures (a didactic kit for children that are interested in the microscopic world) were the winning toys of the other categories. Cubix’s, a three-dimensional puzzle that allows blind people or those with vision problems be able to arm it thanks to its different textures. And El Mercadito (Little Market), oriented to the motor skills of older adults.

As a result of the two previous editions, five or six products are already commercialized and the creators of other toys are currently holding negotiations with retail chains and producers, in order to set retail prices.

Source: http://www.eluniverso.com/noticias/2017/05/05/nota/6167962/juguetes-van-concurso-abrirse-ventas



