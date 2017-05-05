BREAKING NEWS

Rafael Correa pays tribute to Fidel Castro

Publicado el 05 May 2017
Por :
Ecuadorian President Rafael Correa today paid tribute to José Martí and Fidel Castro in the Santa Ifigenia cemetery, in Santiago de Cuba. This was his first stop of a three-day visit to the island, where he will meet with his counterpart Raul Castro and will be decorated.

 

The ceremony, broadcast live by the Cuban state television, began at 09:00 local time (13:00 GMT) with the change of guard at the mausoleum that holds the remains of the independence hero, which was visited by Correa accompanied by Cuban Vice President Ramiro Valdés. President Correa placed a white rose on the sepulchre.

Then, the Ecuadorian president and his accompanying delegation left an offering on the rock that serves as a grave for Fidel Castro, located next to the monument to Marti, a National Hero of Cuba and an ideological referent for the deceased leader of the Revolution, who passed away last November at 90 years old of age.


Source: http://www.larepublica.ec/blog/politica/2017/05/04/rafael-correa-tributo-fidel-castro-cuba/#prettyPhoto



Share us in other Social Networks

Latest Video

Archives

Categories

Diego Salcedo: "Correa is afraid to walk alone"

Posted On05 May 2017

TAME shall respond to the Ombudsman office for the suspension of routes

Posted On05 May 2017

Colombia delivered to Ecuador 700,000 files extracted from computers seized from Odebrecht

Posted On05 May 2017

The Police caught a human-trafficking gang

Posted On05 May 2017

Shrimp and fish generate higher revenues

Posted On05 May 2017

Rafael Correa could extend his protection for up to one year

Posted On05 May 2017
Copyright © 2010 - 2014. All Rights Reserved. EcuadorTimes.net. Todos los derechos reservados.