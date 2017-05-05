BREAKING NEWS

Shrimp and fish generate higher revenues

Publicado el 05 May 2017
Por :
A single shrimp company shows what one of the most prestigious aquaculture industries can do. Itsname, Santa Priscila. Its revenues? $ 426.5 million, 30.5% more than in 2015. Its profits? 19 million dollars.

54.6% of the companies keep their tax obligations up to date, and a sample of the 100 most important companies in the country (seven dedicated to aquaculture and fisheries) achieved 117 million more in revenues in 2016, an additional 8%, according to the statistics of the Superintendence of Companies.

Santa Priscila, Gisis, Songa, Conservas Isabel, Salica del Ecuador, Liris and Distribuidora Diporaccumulated revenues for more than 1,586 million dollars. Only Gisis and Songa reduced their sales, but not their profits.

The first two achieved 19 and 23 million dollars in profits, although these can not be compared with the profitability of the first ranking (profits): $ 181 million achieved by Conecel (Claro), 141 million by Corporación Favorita (Supermaxi), and Holcim’s $ 118 million, despite the decline in their sales revenues.

Source: http://www.expreso.ec/economia/el-camaron-y-la-pesca-sacan-a-flote-su-casta-NL1296483



