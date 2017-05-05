TAME shall respond to the Ombudsman office for the suspension of routes

The Ombudsman Office officially demanded the airline TAME EP to report on the actions or the mechanisms of solution for the passengers who have been affected by the suspension of the Guayaquil-Cuenca-Guayaquil and Guayaquil-Latacunga-Guayaquil routes.



Maria Paulina Andrade, general director of Consumer Goods and Consumers, said in a communiqué sent to the authorities of the company that there may be people who have already purchased tickets and have been harmed because of this situation.



In addition, information has been requested from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation in order to know if TAME EP complied with the legal process established for the suspension of the aforementioned route, that is to say: A reasoned request on 60 days notice, which should be accompanied by an affidavit that states that the company pledges to meet the affected transport contracts, and 30 days before the suspension, an announcement should have been published in one of the major newspapers.