The Issfa “barters” three fields with the government 

The special session of the Board of the Social Security Institute of the Armed Forces (Issfa) ended with an agreement. The four macro-fields located in Los Samanes area, owned by the Issfa, will not be expropriated, but three of them will belong to Inmobiliar, so that the government continues the expansion of the Samanes park in Guayaquil.

In exchange, the institution will receive three lands from the public company as means of payment.

One of these lands is located in the Eloy Alfaro Avenue, in the north of Quito, and the other two in Guayaquil.

The meeting held yesterday was attended by Defense Minister Ricardo Patiño, the commanders of the three branches of the Armed Forces, the head of the Joint Command and the director of the IssfaRoberto Jimenez.

The appointment also resolved the exclusion of the Polideportivo plot from the negotiation, as it is currently leased to the sports club Emelec, and the Villa Esperanza Hospital, Daily Expreso reports.

On April 24, outgoing President Rafael Correa warned the Issfa that the state would expropriate about 164 hectares of land in Los Samanes if no agreement was reached with Inmobiliar.

