The Police caught a human-trafficking gang

Through the border with Colombia, women from different nationalities entered the country illegally to work in brothels. Colombian and Cuban women were part of the list of young people who were recruited by deception and later forced to enter a network of sexual exploitation. These illicit profits enabled the ringleaders to invest in other legal businesses. A family organization made up of six people operated this way, the same that dismantled Wednesday afternoon in Quito.

Edison Ayala, the prosecutor of the Money Laundering Unit of Pichincha, explained that irregular movements were detected in the accounts of the those in charge of the brothels during a year . They were also found guilty of tax evasion, approximately worth three million dollars in the financial system, one million invested in real estate and another 500 thousand dollars cash.

Source: http://www.expreso.ec/ actualidad/desarticulan-banda- de-trafico-de-mujeres- FK1297362