BREAKING NEWS

The Police caught a human-trafficking gang

Publicado el 05 May 2017
Por :
Through the border with Colombia, women from different nationalities entered the country illegally to work in brothels. Colombian and Cuban women were part of the list of young people who were recruited by deception and later forced to enter a network of sexual exploitation. These illicit profits enabled the ringleaders to invest in other legal businesses. A family organization made up of six people operated this way, the same that dismantled Wednesday afternoon in Quito.
Edison Ayala, the prosecutor of the Money Laundering Unit of Pichincha, explained that irregular movements were detected in the accounts of the those in charge of the brothels during a year. They were also found guilty of tax evasion, approximately worth three million dollars in the financial system, one million invested in real estate and another 500 thousand dollars cash.

Source: http://www.expreso.ec/actualidad/desarticulan-banda-de-trafico-de-mujeres-FK1297362



Share us in other Social Networks

Latest Video

Archives

Categories

Diego Salcedo: "Correa is afraid to walk alone"

Posted On05 May 2017

TAME shall respond to the Ombudsman office for the suspension of routes

Posted On05 May 2017

Colombia delivered to Ecuador 700,000 files extracted from computers seized from Odebrecht

Posted On05 May 2017

Shrimp and fish generate higher revenues

Posted On05 May 2017

Rafael Correa could extend his protection for up to one year

Posted On05 May 2017

Controversial laws in the last minute agenda of the Legislature

Posted On05 May 2017
Copyright © 2010 - 2014. All Rights Reserved. EcuadorTimes.net. Todos los derechos reservados.